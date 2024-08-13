JBR Co Financial Management Inc Buys New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $26.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.43. 8,098,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $782.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.