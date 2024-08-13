JBR Co Financial Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.1% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 706,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. 972,166 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.