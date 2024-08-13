JBR Co Financial Management Inc Invests $619,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,396.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 205,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,055. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

