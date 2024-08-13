JBR Co Financial Management Inc Purchases 968 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.72. The company had a trading volume of 237,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,231. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.