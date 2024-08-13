JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 3,603 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBAB. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000.

Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

