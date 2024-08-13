Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,645.31 or 1.00080517 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120034 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

