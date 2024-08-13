JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,973,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 14,899,674 shares.The stock last traded at $4.68 and had previously closed at $4.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Citigroup lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 559,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,875,000 after acquiring an additional 521,767 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

