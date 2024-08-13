JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,388. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $469.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.59.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

