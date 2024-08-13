JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JKS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

