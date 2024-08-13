Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.99. 4,281,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,208. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.60. The company has a market cap of $380.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.07.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

