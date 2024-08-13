Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,194,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,902. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.60. The firm has a market cap of $381.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

