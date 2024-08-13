JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 442,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 204,468 shares.The stock last traded at $46.76 and had previously closed at $46.59.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 303,191 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

