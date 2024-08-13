Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.75 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $361.20 million and $7.75 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,769 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

