Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 93.3% in July

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Kazia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Kazia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 1,051,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,946. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

