KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, an increase of 284.3% from the July 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 292,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,746. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

