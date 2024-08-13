Kennicott Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after buying an additional 294,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.12. 2,312,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

