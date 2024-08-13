Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kenvue has a payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

