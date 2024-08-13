KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 13,617,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,098,445. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,015,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after buying an additional 1,887,965 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,197,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,423.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 592,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 579,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

