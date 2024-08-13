Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Short Interest Update

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 468.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.5 days.
Kier Group Price Performance
Shares of KIERF remained flat at $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.
Kier Group Company Profile
