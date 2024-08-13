KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

