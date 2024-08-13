Kure Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.21. 3,089,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,338. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $92.13.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

