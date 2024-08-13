Kure Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kure Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.8% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

IAU traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,739,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.