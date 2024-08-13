Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYTX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

