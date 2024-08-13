Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

