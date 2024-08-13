Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) & Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) Head to Head Review

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands 14.08% 44.41% 8.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Murano Global Investments and Las Vegas Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Las Vegas Sands 0 1 11 0 2.92

Volatility & Risk

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Las Vegas Sands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $350.27 million 0.26 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $11.43 billion 2.51 $1.22 billion $2.07 18.57

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Murano Global Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company's integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

