Lauer Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lauer Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

