Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXEO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Insider Activity

Lexeo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of $379.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,955,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,298,000. Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.