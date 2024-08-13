Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 5421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.