Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 253.7% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 206,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.