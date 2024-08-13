Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $33.99 on Friday. Life360 has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,635,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

