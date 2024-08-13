Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Linamar from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.80.

Linamar Stock Performance

Linamar Announces Dividend

TSE:LNR opened at C$60.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$56.78 and a twelve month high of C$73.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

