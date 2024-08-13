Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $484.18.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of LIN opened at $446.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.64.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Linde by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,112,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,647,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

