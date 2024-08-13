LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIQT opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

