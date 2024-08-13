Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $338.00 price target on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.50.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $276.44 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.77.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

