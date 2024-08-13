Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.440-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.0 million-$378.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.2 million. Loar also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Loar Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOAR traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,464. Loar has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Loar will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

