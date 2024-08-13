Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $250,561.62

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $58.60 million and approximately $250,561.62 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

