Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Shares Down 0%

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$66.95 and last traded at C$66.95. 1,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.97.

Logistec Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Logistec Company Profile

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

