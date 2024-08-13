Loop Capital Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $130.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 752,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,323. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average is $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

