Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.95. 1,857,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.46. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

