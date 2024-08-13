Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Up 8.6%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.04. 20,443,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 19,619,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

