LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 8,169 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 100,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 194,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

FITB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 427,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.