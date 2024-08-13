LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 72,075 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

