LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. 173,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.