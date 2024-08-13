LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. 7,157,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,361,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.