LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,117,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,960,000 after purchasing an additional 61,862 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.98. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.44.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

