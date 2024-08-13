LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $195.96. The company had a trading volume of 462,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,717. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

