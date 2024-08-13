LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Allegion by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.04. 27,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,751. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

