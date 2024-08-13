LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. 21,944,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,496,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

