LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

