LVW Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.67. The company had a trading volume of 871,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

